Airline caterers instructed to uphold top-notch standards

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has instructed major airlines and airline caterers to provide passengers with detailed information about the food’s nature, origin, and manufacturing details during flights. This move aims to enhance transparency and enable passengers to make informed choices. Additionally, FSSAI emphasized the significance of menu labeling, which involves listing nutritional information on menus. The directive comes after recent complaints from passengers about finding cockroaches and worms in their in-flight meals.

In response to such incidents, FSSAI held a crucial meeting with airlines and airline caterers to strengthen food safety measures in the airline catering industry. FSSAI CEO Ganji Kamala V Rao directed all flight carriers to strictly comply with sub-regulation 5(10)(f) and 8(4) of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. The objective is to improve transparency by providing passengers with comprehensive information about the food served during flights.

During the meeting, Rao stressed the importance of swift handling of consumer grievances and urged airline caterers to establish robust mechanisms for prompt resolution, including corrective and preventive actions to minimize food safety-related incidents. The meeting highlighted the crucial role of the industry in ensuring passenger safety and satisfaction. It emphasized the need for specialized training programs for catering staff to ensure a comprehensive understanding of food safety and hygiene practices. The move seeks to address concerns raised by passengers and enhance overall food safety measures within the airline catering sector.