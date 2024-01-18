Akasa Air introduces direct flights to Ayodhya from this city: Details

Pune: Akasa Air has announced direct flights to Ayodhya from Pune via Delhi. The flight services will start on February 15. Travellers can book flights on Akasa Air’s website, or through multiple leading online travel agency (OTA).

After Indigo and Air India Express, The development will enhance the connectivity between Ayodhya and two major hubs.

‘Akasa Air was set up with a purpose to connect people, cultures and regions and the addition of Ayodhya to our growing network is a testament to our commitment. The city of Ayodhya has immense spiritual, religious, and cultural significance and by connecting it to two major hubs – Delhi and Pune we will provide ease of access to people travelling while also bolstering economic growth, trade, and regional development,’ said Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air.

Also Read: Gulf country introduces fine for late resident id registration

Akasa Air began its commercial operations from August 07, 2022. It has successfully completed one year of commercial operations. Since its launch, Akasa Air has successfully served over 6.3 million passengers and has established connections with 17 cities across India namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Port Blair and Kolkata. Akasa Air will add 54 additional aircraft in next few years, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.

Earlier, IndiGo airlines launched daily flights from Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya. The air carrier will operate flights to Ayodhya from Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad.The flights from Mumbai to Ayodhya will run on a daily basis. The Mumbai to Ayodhya flight will depart at 12:30 pm, reaching Ayodhya at 2:45 pm. The Ayodhya to Mumbai flight will take off at 3:15 pm, arriving in Mumbai at 5:40 pm.

On December 20, Air India Express, the low-cost carrier of Air India group, also announced Delhi-Ayodhya flights. The airline will also provide one-stop itineraries connecting Ayodhya to destinations like Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kochi, Guwahati, Goa, Gwalior, Jaipur, Pune, Surat, Srinagar, and Sharjah.