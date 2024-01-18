Arnold Schwarzenegger detained by customs officers at Munich airport over not declaring a luxury watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger faced a detainment ordeal orchestrated by customs officers at Munich airport due to his failure to declare a high-end wristwatch. This incident unfolded as the authorities discovered a lack of accompanying documentation for the declaration of his prized possessions. Notably, the action star and former California governor, aged 76, encountered a three-hour delay at the airport, adorned with a custom-made Audemars Piguet watch.

During the interrogation, Schwarzenegger disclosed his intention to travel to Austria for the purpose of auctioning the aforementioned timepiece. The luxury watch, specifically crafted for him by the Swiss watchmaker, was destined for a charitable cause. The actor had plans to contribute the proceeds from the auction to The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, an organization supporting climate-related projects worldwide.

In an unforeseen twist, Arnold was not prompted to complete a declaration form for the watch. Attempting to rectify the situation, he sought to pay the requisite tax at the airport, only to encounter technical issues with the credit card machine. Subsequently, a series of challenges unfolded as he was escorted to an ATM to withdraw cash, only to face a low withdrawal limit. After persistent efforts, customs officers eventually procured a functional credit card machine.

The watch, carried by Schwarzenegger with the intent of auctioning it for charity, is expected to undergo proper reporting once the auction concludes. Presently, a criminal procedure investigation looms over the possibility of tax evasion, as revealed by a customs spokesperson to local media. The unfolding narrative sheds light on the intricacies surrounding the detainment of Arnold Schwarzenegger and the luxury watch that triggered this international incident.