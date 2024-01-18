Bar Council Chief suugests to CJI for Court Holiday on Ram Mandir Consecration Day

The Chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI), Manan Kumar Mishra, has written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr. Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, urging him to declare a nationwide court holiday on January 22 for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. Mishra cited the immense faith associated with the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, emphasizing the deep sentiments it has stirred among citizens. He highlighted the historic Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2019, which confirmed the birthplace of Lord Rama and allocated the disputed land for the temple’s construction.

In his letter to the CJI, Mishra expressed that the Ram Mandir inauguration holds profound religious, historical, and cultural significance for millions of people across India. He underscored that the event represents the realization of a long-awaited dream and the conclusion of legal proceedings crucial in shaping the nation’s structure. Mishra emphasized Lord Ram’s universal significance, transcending cultural and religious boundaries, and resonating with people across diverse communities and belief systems.

The BCI Chairman conveyed that the inauguration marks a pivotal moment that touches the hearts and minds of citizens, uniting them in the celebration of a shared heritage. He requested the CJI to acknowledge the nationwide sentiments and grant a court holiday on January 22, allowing citizens to participate in the significant occasion without hindrance from legal proceedings.