Bengal school jobs scam: ED raids in Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated simultaneous raids at seven locations in and around Kolkata on Thursday as part of its investigation into the alleged irregularities in school recruitment in West Bengal. The raids targeted the residences and offices of individuals suspected of acting as middlemen in the scam, collecting and transferring money to various addresses. The ED officers, accompanied by a significant number of central forces, conducted search operations at New Town and Nayabad on the eastern outskirts of Kolkata. Family members of the suspected middlemen are being questioned, and the ED is yet to enter one of the offices, which is closed.

The raids are part of the ED’s ongoing efforts to probe the alleged recruitment scam in Bengal schools. The middlemen involved in the scam are believed to have played a crucial role in facilitating irregularities in the recruitment process. The ED is focused on uncovering the financial transactions and money trails associated with these middlemen, aiming to expose the depth of the scam and identify those responsible for the recruitment irregularities. The simultaneous raids are a coordinated effort to gather evidence and strengthen the ongoing investigation into the school jobs scam in West Bengal.