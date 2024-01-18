‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ arrives in Assam from Nagaland

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered Assam on Thursday, making its way through Haluwating in Sivasagar district from Nagaland. Gandhi resumed his journey in a bus from Tuli in Nagaland and reached Assam around 9:45 am. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by hundreds of party workers at Haluwating, where the national flag was handed over to Assam Congress leaders for the eight-day leg of the journey in the state. The 6,713-km-long march, led by the Congress MP, began in Manipur on January 14 and is scheduled to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai. The Assam leg of the march will continue until January 25.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is strategically planned to cover 110 districts across 15 states. This massive outreach initiative aims to connect with the people and gather their feedback, making it a significant part of the Congress party’s engagement ahead of the upcoming elections. The yatra seeks to address the concerns and aspirations of the citizens, and its progress will be closely monitored as it traverses through various regions, gathering momentum as it progresses towards its final destination.