Cold Wave Grips Punjab and Haryana; Patiala Records Lowest Temperature at 3.1°C

Cold-wave conditions persist in Punjab and Haryana, bringing below-normal minimum temperatures to most areas of the states. On Thursday, dense fog covered several places, including Amritsar, Patiala, Mohali, and Ambala, intensifying the biting cold. In Patiala, Punjab, the temperature dropped to 3.1 degrees Celsius, which is four notches below normal. Amritsar recorded 3.8 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana experienced a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions prevailed in Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot, and Gurdaspur at 5.1, 3.6, 4.2, and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Chandigarh, the common capital, recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Bhiwani reported the lowest temperature at 3.7 degrees Celsius. Other areas, including Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, and Sirsa, experienced cold wave conditions with temperatures at 5.1, 4.5, 4.4, 7.2, 6.2, and 8.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. The persisting cold wave is impacting various regions in these states, with fog contributing to the overall wintry conditions.