Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for third day in a row

Mumbai: Yellow metal price depreciated in Kerala for third day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,920, down by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5740, down by Rs 30.Yesterday, yellow metal price declined by Rs 280 per 8 gram. In the last three days, gold price edged lower by Rs 530 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 61,559 per 10 gram, up by Rs 54 or 0.09% . Silver futures were trading at Rs 71,475 per kg, lower by Rs 19 or 0.03%.

On MCX, gold has extended decline to 2.62% or Rs 1,659 per 10 gram in 2024. After ending 2023 with gains of 15.22% or by Rs 8,372 per 10 gram, MCX gold futures have started this year on a weak note. Silver futures have trimmed this year’s losses to 3.95% or Rs 2,940 from 4.13% or Rs 3,076 per kg in the last five sessions.

The price of gold in major bullion markets like Delhi, Ahmedabad and other cities is Rs 62,500 per 10 gram while that of 1 kg of Silver is Rs 72,500.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,010.59 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,012.40. price of spot silver rose 0.4% to $22.61 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.2% to $885.38, and palladium gained 1.2% to $926.54.

Comex Gold futures were trading at $2,010.60 per troy ounce , up $4.10 or 0.20% while silver futures were trading at $22.750, higher by $0.081 or 0.360%.