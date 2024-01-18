Creamy Chicken Kabab Recipe

Ingredients:

– 500g boneless chicken pieces

– 1 cup hung curd (thick yogurt)

– 2 tbsp fresh cream (malai)

– 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tsp green chili paste

– 1 tsp garam masala

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– Salt to taste

– 1 tbsp lemon juice

– 2 tbsp cashew nut paste

– 2 tbsp grated cheese (optional)

– 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

– 2 tbsp cooking oil

Instructions:

1. Marination:

– In a bowl, combine hung curd, fresh cream, ginger-garlic paste, green chili paste, garam masala, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, salt, lemon juice, cashew nut paste, and grated cheese (if using).

– Mix the ingredients well to form a smooth marinade.

2. Chicken Preparation:

– Clean and cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces.

– Add the chicken pieces to the marinade, ensuring they are well-coated.

– Cover the bowl and let it marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2-3 hours, allowing the flavors to infuse.

3. Grilling:

– Preheat your grill or oven to medium-high heat.

– Thread the marinated chicken pieces onto skewers.

– Brush the skewers with cooking oil.

– Grill the chicken skewers until they are cooked through and have a nice char on the outside. This usually takes about 15-20 minutes.

4. Finishing Touch:

– Garnish the Malai Chicken Kababs with chopped coriander leaves.

– Serve hot with mint chutney and naan or as desired.