Creamy Chicken Kabab Recipe

Ingredients:
– 500g boneless chicken pieces
– 1 cup hung curd (thick yogurt)
– 2 tbsp fresh cream (malai)
– 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
– 1 tsp green chili paste
– 1 tsp garam masala
– 1 tsp coriander powder
– 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
– 1 tsp red chili powder
– Salt to taste
– 1 tbsp lemon juice
– 2 tbsp cashew nut paste
– 2 tbsp grated cheese (optional)
– 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
– 2 tbsp cooking oil
Instructions:
1. Marination:
– In a bowl, combine hung curd, fresh cream, ginger-garlic paste, green chili paste, garam masala, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, salt, lemon juice, cashew nut paste, and grated cheese (if using).
– Mix the ingredients well to form a smooth marinade.
2. Chicken Preparation:
– Clean and cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces.
– Add the chicken pieces to the marinade, ensuring they are well-coated.
– Cover the bowl and let it marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2-3 hours, allowing the flavors to infuse.
3. Grilling:
– Preheat your grill or oven to medium-high heat.
– Thread the marinated chicken pieces onto skewers.
– Brush the skewers with cooking oil.
– Grill the chicken skewers until they are cooked through and have a nice char on the outside. This usually takes about 15-20 minutes.
4. Finishing Touch:
– Garnish the Malai Chicken Kababs with chopped coriander leaves.
– Serve hot with mint chutney and naan or as desired.
