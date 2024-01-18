Crispy and Flavorful: Try This Easy Chilli Gobi Fry Recipe

Chilli Gobi Fry is a delicious and popular Indo-Chinese dish that features cauliflower (gobi) coated in a flavorful and spicy batter, deep-fried until crispy, and then tossed in a tangy and spicy sauce. Here’s a simple recipe for making Chilli Gobi Fry:
Ingredients:
For the batter:
1. Cauliflower (Gobi), cut into florets
2. 1 cup all-purpose flour
3. 1/2 cup cornflour
4. 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
5. Salt to taste
6. Water as needed
7. Oil for deep frying
For the sauce:
1. 2 tablespoons oil
2. 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
3. 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger
4. 2 green chilies, chopped
5. 1 large onion, finely chopped
6. 1 large bell pepper (capsicum), thinly sliced
7. 2 tablespoons soy sauce
8. 1 tablespoon red chili sauce
9. 1 tablespoon tomato ketchup
10. Salt to taste
11. 1 tablespoon vinegar
12. 1 tablespoon cornflour mixed with 2 tablespoons water (for thickening)
Instructions:
1. In a mixing bowl, prepare the batter by combining all-purpose flour, cornflour, ginger-garlic paste, salt, and enough water to make a smooth, thick batter.
2. Dip each cauliflower floret into the batter, ensuring it is well coated.
3. Heat oil in a deep pan and deep fry the battered cauliflower until golden brown and crispy. Remove and set aside.
4. In a separate pan, heat oil and sauté chopped garlic, ginger, and green chilies.
5. Add finely chopped onions and sliced bell peppers. Cook until they are tender-crisp.
6. Stir in soy sauce, red chili sauce, tomato ketchup, salt, and vinegar. Mix well.
7. Add the deep-fried cauliflower to the sauce and toss until the cauliflower is evenly coated.
8. In a small bowl, mix cornflour with water to make a slurry. Pour it into the pan and stir to thicken the sauce.
9. Garnish with chopped spring onions and serve hot.
Enjoy your homemade Chilli Gobi Fry as a delightful appetizer or snack!
