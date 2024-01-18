Crispy and Flavorful: Try This Easy Chilli Gobi Fry Recipe

Chilli Gobi Fry is a delicious and popular Indo-Chinese dish that features cauliflower (gobi) coated in a flavorful and spicy batter, deep-fried until crispy, and then tossed in a tangy and spicy sauce. Here’s a simple recipe for making Chilli Gobi Fry:

Ingredients:

For the batter:

1. Cauliflower (Gobi), cut into florets

2. 1 cup all-purpose flour

3. 1/2 cup cornflour

4. 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

5. Salt to taste

6. Water as needed

7. Oil for deep frying

For the sauce:

1. 2 tablespoons oil

2. 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

3. 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger

4. 2 green chilies, chopped

5. 1 large onion, finely chopped

6. 1 large bell pepper (capsicum), thinly sliced

7. 2 tablespoons soy sauce

8. 1 tablespoon red chili sauce

9. 1 tablespoon tomato ketchup

10. Salt to taste

11. 1 tablespoon vinegar

12. 1 tablespoon cornflour mixed with 2 tablespoons water (for thickening)

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, prepare the batter by combining all-purpose flour, cornflour, ginger-garlic paste, salt, and enough water to make a smooth, thick batter.

2. Dip each cauliflower floret into the batter, ensuring it is well coated.

3. Heat oil in a deep pan and deep fry the battered cauliflower until golden brown and crispy. Remove and set aside.

4. In a separate pan, heat oil and sauté chopped garlic, ginger, and green chilies.

5. Add finely chopped onions and sliced bell peppers. Cook until they are tender-crisp.

6. Stir in soy sauce, red chili sauce, tomato ketchup, salt, and vinegar. Mix well.

7. Add the deep-fried cauliflower to the sauce and toss until the cauliflower is evenly coated.

8. In a small bowl, mix cornflour with water to make a slurry. Pour it into the pan and stir to thicken the sauce.

9. Garnish with chopped spring onions and serve hot.

Enjoy your homemade Chilli Gobi Fry as a delightful appetizer or snack!