Dubai Duty Free draw: Lawyer wins $1 million

Dubai: Jawaher Alamoudi, a lawyer from Saudi Arabia, has won $1 million prize in the Dubai Duty Free draw. The 30-year-old Jeddah-based lawyer became a millionaire with ticket number 3174, which she purchased online on December 20, 2023.Jawaher is the 13th Saudi national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Anna Muradian, a Russian national based in Moscow won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Mojave Silver Metallic) car with ticket number 1249 in the Finest Surprise Series 1864, which she purchased on Christmas day on her way to Moscow in Russia.

Padma Bashyal, a 33-year-old Nepali national won a BMW S 1000 R (M Package) motorbike with ticket number 1069 in the Finest Surprise Series 562, which he purchased online.

Mustafa Wali Mohammad, an Afghan national based in the UAE won a BMW R 1250 R (Racing Blue Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0342 in the Finest Surprise Series 563, which he purchased online on December 23, 2023. Mustafa is a second time motorbike winner with Dubai Duty Free as he recently won a Harley-Davidson Sportster S (White Sand Pearl) motorbike, with ticket number 0183 in the Finest Surprise Series 561 on January 3, 2024.

Hadkar Nitin Banaji, a 45-year-old India national based in Dubai won a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (Gravity Blue, Trophy Edition) motorbike with ticket number 0317 in the Finest Surprise Series 564, which he purchased on his way to Mumbai in India.