Fatal Blasts at Chemical Factory in Maharashtra : 1 Dead, 4 Injured

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra’s Thane district as a chemical factory witnessed a series of explosions around 4:30 am, leading to a fire that claimed one worker’s life and left four others injured. The explosions occurred in an industrial zone in the Kharvai MIDC area, causing loud blasts and igniting a fire. According to Bhagwat Sonawane, the chief fire officer at the Kulgaon-Badlapur Fire Services, drums filled with chemicals exploded, spilling their contents onto nearby tempos and vehicles, which subsequently caught fire. The injured workers are currently receiving medical attention at a local hospital.

Firefighters from Ambernath, Badlapur, and Ulhasnagar rushed to the scene with four fire engines to combat the flames. It took approximately two hours to bring the fire, which had extended to two adjacent units, under control. The explosions were so powerful that they could be heard up to one kilometer away. The identity of the deceased worker remains unknown, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the explosions.