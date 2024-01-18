Gulf country announces public holiday and three-day weekend

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced a public holiday and three-day weekend coming in February. The Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced this.

As per CSC, Thursday, February 8 will be a public holiday in the country to mark Al-Israa wal Miraaj. Taking into account the Friday-Saturday weekend, it means a three-day break for residents. Work will resume as normal on Sunday, February 11.

CSC said that state bodies with a ‘special work nature’ will have their holidays determined by their own internal management, taking into consideration ‘public interest’.

Earlier Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Oman announced the Isra and Miraj holiday. The ministry announced the sighting of the crescent of the month of Rajab for the year 1445 AH has been confirmed after sunset on Friday, corresponding to January 12, 2024. Therefore, today is Saturday, the first of the month of Rajab, 1445 AH, corresponding to January 13, 2024. The ministry informed that Rajab 27 corresponding to Thursday, February 8 2024 will be official public holiday for public sector employees and private sector institutions.

Isra and Mi’raj, also known as Al Isra’ wal Miraj, is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic calendar.