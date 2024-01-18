Gulf country cancels -year entry ban on expats who failed to return before visa expiry

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has lifted the 3-year entry ban on expatriates who failed to return before the expiry of their visas. The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has instructed all departments to allow expatriates, who failed to return before the expiry of their exit and re-entry visa.

Now, expatriates who recently left Saudi Arabia on an exit-re-entry visa and were unable to return within the designated period can now re-enter the country with a new visa, without having to wait for three years.

The ban was put in place in 2022. The General Directorate of Passports said that expatriates with a re-entry visa must return to the country within the time specified on the visa , else, a new visa must be issued by the employer. The phrase ‘exited and did not return’ will be put on record for any expatriate after two months of the visa’s expiry, the authority had said at that time.