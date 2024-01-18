Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 Launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Swedish-based motocyle manufacturer Husqvarna has launched all-new Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 in India. Both the bikes have been introduced with a price tag of Rs Rs. 2.92 lakh and 2.19 (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively. Interested customers can reserve or purchase the bike from the company’s authorized showroom or official website.

The Svartpilen 401 is powered by a 399 cc engine option, which churns out a max power of 44bhp.The vehicle is equipped with a new aluminum swingarm and has adjustable WP suspension, Bosch Dual Channel ABS and ByBre brakes.

The Vitpilen 250 also shares the same suspension setup as Svartpilen 401. It features WP suspension, ByBre brakes and dual-channel Bosch ABS. It also has an LCD display, allowing the riders to track bike-related important information such as speed, RPM, fuel capacity, and whatnot. It comes with a trust 249 cc liquid-cooled engine that forces it to produce a decent around 30 bhp at 9,500 RPM and 25 nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM.