IMD Introduces Webpage for Ayodhya Weather Updates Ahead of Ram Temple Event

With just four days left for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) introduced a dedicated webpage on Thursday to provide weather-related updates for Ayodhya and its surrounding areas. The webpage offers comprehensive information on various weather parameters, including temperature, precipitation, humidity, and wind patterns, and is available in major languages such as Hindi, English, Urdu, Chinese, French, and Spanish.

Users can access weather details for significant locations like Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, and New Delhi through the webpage. Additionally, a weather bulletin featuring a seven-day forecast and sunrise/sunset timings will be accessible to users in both Hindi and English. The launch of this dedicated webpage aims to facilitate individuals planning to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22.