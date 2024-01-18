India reports 305 fresh COVID-19 cases

India recorded a daily increase of 305 new COVID-19 cases, with the total number of active cases decreasing to 2,439, as reported by the health ministry on Thursday. Over the past 24 hours, three deaths were reported, one each from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat. The data, updated at 8 am, indicates a decline in the number of daily cases since December 5, when cases began to rise due to the emergence of a new variant and colder weather conditions.

While the country experienced a maximum single-day rise of 841 new cases on December 31, this is only 0.2% of the peak cases reported in May 2021. The JN.1 sub-variant does not seem to be causing an exponential rise in new cases, hospitalizations, or mortality, according to official sources. Currently, around 92% of active cases are recovering under home isolation. India has witnessed three waves of COVID-19, with the delta wave peaking in April-June 2021 when 414,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021. Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, there have been over 4.5 crore infections and more than 5.3 lakh deaths in the country. The national recovery rate is 98.81%, with over 4.4 crore people having recuperated. India has administered 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.