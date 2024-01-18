Indian producer Goldie Behl to venture into audio storytelling with Rose Audio

Indian producer Goldie Behl is embarking on a foray into the realm of audio storytelling through Rose Audio Visual’s latest endeavor, RosePod. This venture aims to introduce a diverse array of captivating audio narratives, spanning genres such as mysteries, dramas, love stories, and timeless mythologies. The launch is set to unveil an intriguing lineup comprising 100 original fiction shows, as well as premium non-fiction shows, coupled with Hindi Audiobooks. The overarching objective is to push creative boundaries and make a lasting impression on the hearts and minds of listeners.

RosePod seeks to extend the accessibility of these narratives across more than 30 major streaming platforms, including prominent names such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Jio Saavn, Amazon Music, Gaana, and Hungama.

Goldie Behl, reflecting on the vision behind RosePod, expressed that venturing into audio storytelling is a natural progression, fueled by a profound affection for timeless tales and his personal inclination as a consumer of audio stories. In the auditory realm, the endeavor goes beyond mere creative expansion; it aspires to forge a meaningful connection with the audience.

In elucidating the rationale behind the foray, Behl articulated, “While the audio space exhibits its own subdivisions, encompassing informative and entertaining content, we are reaching out to a broad audience with our extensive range of stories. Given that audio storytelling represents a cost-effective and easily accessible form of entertainment, our content caters to diverse listeners, rendering this journey more than a trajectory of growth—it symbolizes a harmonious rhythm, weaving universal stories that unite us.”