Jaishankar to represent India at NAM Summit in Uganda

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the two-day summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Uganda, starting Friday. India, as one of the leading and founding members of NAM, remains committed to its principles and values. The summit, led by Uganda, will bring together over 120 developing countries, focusing on the theme ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence.’ Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will represent India at the ‘G-77 Third South Summit’ in Kampala on January 21 and 22, while Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will attend the NAM foreign ministers’ meeting.

On the sidelines of the NAM Summit, Jaishankar is expected to engage with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from other NAM member states. Following the summit, he will travel to Nigeria for a three-day visit starting January 21. Jaishankar will co-chair the sixth India-Nigeria Joint Commission Meeting, inaugurate the third edition of the Nigeria-India business council meeting, and participate in various events, including addressing the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Nigeria, with Jaishankar’s first visit to the country reinforcing the historically close and friendly relations.