List of most powerful militaries in the world released: Know India’s rank

New Delhi: Global Firepower has released the list of most powerful militaries in the world named’ Global Firepower’s Military Strength Rankings for 2024’. Global Firepower is a website that keeps track of global defence information.

The Global Firepower’s Military Strength Rankings for 2024 has analyzed 145 countries. It checks 60 factors such as the number of troops, military equipment, financial stability, geographic location, and available resources. These factors together determine a PowerIndex score, where lower scores indicate stronger military capabilities.

‘our unique, in-house formula allows for smaller, more technologically advanced nations to compete with larger, lesser-developed powers, and special modifiers, in the form of bonuses and penalties, are applied to further refine the list, which is compiled annually,’ said Global Firepower said in a release.

The report includes 145 countries and also examines how each nation’s ranking has changed from one year to the next.

Here are the top 10 countries with the most powerful militaries in the world:

United States

Russia

China

India

South Korea

United Kingdom

Japan

Turkiye

Pakistan

Italy

Here are the 10 countries with the least powerful militaries in the world:

Bhutan

Moldova

Suriname

Somalia

Benin

Liberia

Belize

Sierra Leone

Central African Republic

Iceland