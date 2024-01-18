Motorola launches Moto G Play (2024) : Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Motorola launched its Moto G Play (2024) in select North American markets. The Smartphone succeeds the Moto G Play (2023), unveiled in December 2022. Offered in a single Sapphire Blue shade, the Moto G Play (2024) is priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for its 4GB + 64GB configuration. It will go on sale in the US starting February 8. The phone will be available for purchase in Canada on January 26.

The Moto G Play (2024) sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM, virtually expandable to up to 6GB, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The handset runs Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Moto G Play (2024) features a single 50-megapixel camera sensor. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

Moto G Play (2024) is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 46 hours of battery life from a single charge. It comes with support for 15W wired charging. The phone comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance and offers 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.