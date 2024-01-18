Notable ‘Mann ki Baat’ Participants Receive Invitations for Republic Day 2024

Over 100 notable individuals mentioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ addresses are receiving invitations for Republic Day 2024. These individuals, honored during the ‘Mann ki Baat@100’ conclave in April, contributed significantly to areas like environmental conservation, women empowerment, social service, and entrepreneurship. Prasar Bharati, the coordinating agency, is extending individual invitations to these contributors, recognizing their diverse efforts.

Among those invited is Ramveer Tanwar, known as the “pond man,” who left his engineering job to clean ponds in Uttar Pradesh. Tanwar and others were informed by Prasar Bharati about arrangements for their participation in the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. In the 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat,’ PM Modi spoke to individuals like Vijayashanti Devi, who weaves clothes from lotus fiber in Manipur, and Pradeep Sangwan, leading the ‘Healing Himalayas’ campaign to collect garbage and maintain cleanliness. Manzoor Ahmed, recognized for running a pencil manufacturing unit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Oukhoo village, is also among the distinguished invitees.

These individuals express pride and gratitude for being recognized by the Prime Minister, anticipating their attendance at the historic 75th Republic Day commemoration as special invitees in 2024.