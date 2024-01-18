Petition in Allahabad HC Challenges Jan 22 Ayodhya Event

Two PILs have been filed in the Allahabad High Court regarding the upcoming consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at the temple, scheduled for January 22. The first PIL, submitted by Bhola Das from Ghaziabad, requests the court to prevent the Prime Minister of India and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from participating in the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony until the conclusion of the parliamentary election in 2024. The petitioner seeks a court order prohibiting their involvement until the consent of all Sanatan Dharm Guru Shankaracharyas is obtained in the interest of justice. The PIL, which is yet to be admitted by the court, alleges that the ruling BJP is exploiting its power, damaging Sanatan culture for political gain in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The second PIL, filed by a lawyer, challenges the constitutional validity of the consecration ceremony and argues that it violates the secular fabric of the Constitution. The petitioner claims that the event, which involves government officials, violates the principles of secularism and the separation of religion from the state. The PIL seeks the court’s intervention to declare the ceremony unconstitutional and prevent public money from being spent on religious events.