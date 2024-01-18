Samsung launches Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra: Details

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra have been launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on. The new smartphones come with ‘Galaxy AI’ that brings a suit of inbuilt smart AI features to the phones. Some of these features include Live Translate, Note Assist, and Circle to Search.

Price of the regular Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 65,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at $849 (roughly Rs. 70,600).Samsung Galaxy S24+ pricing starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 81,000) for the lowest 12GB + 256GB storage option. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at $1,119 (roughly Rs. 93,100). Meanwhile, the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra has a starting price tag of $1,299 (roughly Rs. 98,300) for the base 12GB + 256GB storage variant. It is priced at $1,419 (roughly Rs. 1,18,000) and $1,659 (roughly Rs. 1,38,000) for the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB options, respectively.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are available in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black shades. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is offered in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow colours.

Also Read: Tata Punch EV launched in India: Price, Features

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series will go on sale in select markets starting January 31. Details about their price and availability in the country are yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications:

The Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1 on top and features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz–120Hz and 2,600nits of peak brightness. The display has a Vision Booster feature for improved visibility in outdoor conditions and has Corning Gorilla Armor protection. The handset features a Titanium chassis. The phone is powered by a custom version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel wide camera with an f/1.8 lens and an 85-degree field of view and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera unit comprises a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 120 degrees field of view, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS, f/3.4 aperture and 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and OIS support and f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has a 12-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.2 lens and an 80-degree field of view. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3 and a USB Type-C port. It has a bundled S Pen stylus.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy S24 Ultra with support for 45W wired charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 that offers 15W charging speeds.

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ specifications:

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ feature the same SIM and software specifications as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display, while the Galaxy S24+ has a slightly larger 6.7-inch display. Both models have Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens with variable refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and Vision Booster support. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy in select regions.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ have an identical triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel wide camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, 85-degree field of view and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 120-degree field-of-view, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it sports a 12-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and an 80-degree field-of-view.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi direct, and a USB Type-C port. Other highlights include IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant build, Samsung Knox security, Passkeys, and support for the company’s Knox Vault among others.

The Galaxy S24 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24+ houses a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging support, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 that offers 15W charging speeds, and Wireless PowerShare support for reverse wireless charging.