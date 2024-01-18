Sheryl Sandberg, former COO of Meta to step down from the company’s board after 12 years of service

Sheryl Sandberg, the former Chief Operating Officer of Meta Platforms, has announced her decision to step down from the company’s board of directors after a commendable 12-year tenure, as conveyed in her Facebook post on Wednesday.

Having been a pivotal figure at Meta for over 14 years, Sandberg underscored the strength and favorable positioning of Meta’s business for the future, deeming this juncture as opportune for her departure.

In her announcement, Sandberg affirmed her dedication to continuing as an adviser to the company even beyond the conclusion of her board tenure in May. Responding to Sandberg’s decision, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg conveyed anticipation for “a new chapter together.”

Formerly occupying the second-in-command position to Zuckerberg, Sandberg significantly influenced Meta’s trajectory and stood as a prominent figure during her 10-year tenure as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the company’s operations.

Sandberg had previously opted to step down from her operational role in 2022, marking a notable transition in her extensive association with Meta.

Her departure signals the end of an era, given her instrumental role in architecting Meta’s ads-based business model.

Despite the challenges and controversies faced by the company, Sandberg steadfastly defended Meta, consistently asserting that lessons were learned from mistakes, and efforts were ongoing to enhance tools for improved content moderation.

Prior to joining Meta, Sheryl Sandberg held prominent roles at Google, where she served as the Vice President of Global Online Sales and Operations. Her professional journey also included serving as the Chief of Staff for the United States Treasury Department under former President Bill Clinton.

A graduate of Harvard University, Sandberg is not only acknowledged for her corporate leadership but is also an accomplished author, renowned for her influential work, including the feminist manifesto “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead,” published in 2013.