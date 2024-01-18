Singapore’s Transport Minister S. Iswaran resigns after being charged in court for graft

Singapore’s Transport Minister, S. Iswaran, tendered his resignation on Thursday, January 18, after being formally charged with graft, marking a significant development in a corruption probe involving a prominent hotel tycoon. The nation, known for its strong emphasis on clean governance, finds itself grappling with one of the most high-profile corruption cases involving a minister in nearly four decades.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) detailed that Iswaran, arrested in July of the previous year, is facing a total of 27 charges. These charges encompass corruption, “obtaining gratification as a public servant,” and obstructing the course of justice. The anti-graft agency alleges that the minister received kickbacks amounting to $286,181 from property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, with the aim of advancing the billionaire’s business interests.

Among the purported gifts received by Iswaran are those valued at more than $119,136, encompassing flights, hotel stays, and tickets to the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix. The charge sheet also highlights additional favors, such as tickets to football matches, West End musicals, and flights on Ong’s private plane. Both Iswaran and Ong were arrested in the course of the investigation.

It is noteworthy that Iswaran served as an advisor to the Grand Prix’s steering committee, while Ong holds the rights to the race and played a significant role in bringing the Formula 1 race to Singapore in 2008.

The revelation of these charges has sent shockwaves through Singapore, a country where the government is seldom marred by corruption scandals. The nation employs high salaries for government officials and civil servants to discourage corruption, with cabinet ministers earning annual salaries exceeding $744,602. The last corruption case involving a minister in Singapore dates back almost four decades to 1986, when a national development minister was investigated for allegedly accepting bribes but passed away before charges could be filed.

Iswaran, a seasoned member of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), holding various portfolios over the years, officially resigned from the government, parliament, and the ruling party on January 16, following the formal notification of charges against him.