Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: India’s equity benchmark indices ended lower for the third straight day. A decline in bank, financial stocks weighed on the market. BSE Sensex declined 314 points, or 0.44 per cent, to end at 71,187. NSE Nifty50 ended at 21,462, down 110 points or 0.5 per cent.

About 1481 shares advanced, 1737 shares declined, and 70 shares unchanged. Top gainers were Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Tata Motors and M&M. Top losers were LTIM, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Titan, Power Grid, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, and Nestle India.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note. Among sectors, the Nifty Financial Services index declined 1 per cent, the IT index 0.62 per cent, and the Nifty Metal index 0.84 per cent. On the higher side, the Nifty Pharma index gained 1.3 per cent.