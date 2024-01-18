Tata Punch EV launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Tata Motors’ subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility launched the Tata Punch.ev in India. The electric SUV is offered at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec variant of the electric SUV is priced at Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom). These are introductory prices and are applicable for a limited period. Its customer deliveries will start on January 22.

The Punch.ev is based on an all-new advanced pure EV architecture — acti.ev (advanced connected tech-intelligent electric vehicle) — developed by Tata Motors. The new electric SUV is available in standard and Long Range variants.

The standard model is equipped with a 60kW/114Nm permanent magnet synchronous AC motor, while the Long Range model gets a 90kW/190Nm permanent magnet synchronous AC motor. The standard model has a 25kWh battery pack and it deliver a range of 315km (MIDC). The Long Range model boasts a 35kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 421km (MIDC). The motor and battery pack are IP67-rated and have a warranty of eight years or 1,60,000km (whichever is earlier).

Also Read: Gulf country announces public holiday and three-day weekend

The Tata Punch.ev (standard) can be charged from 10-100% via 3.3kW AC home wall box charger in 9.4 hours, 7.2kW AC home wall box charger in 3.6 hours and 15 A plug point in 9.4 hours. Using a 50kW DC fast charger, the battery can be charged up from 10-80% in 56 minutes.

The Tata Punch.ev Long Range takes 13.5 hours for a 10-100% charge via 3.3kW AC home wall box charger and 15 A plug point, and 5 hours for a similar charge via a 7.2kW AC home wall box charger. A 10-80% charge is possible in 56 minutes with a 50kW DC fast charger. The electric SUV comes with three drive modes — Eco, City and Sport.

The Tata Punch.ev has five variants — Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+. There are five exterior colour options — Empowered Red, Seaweed, Fearless Red, Daytona Grey and Pristine White.

The Tata Punch.ev has LED projector headlamps with sequential turn indicators and LED fog lamps with cornering function. The new SUV has leatherette seats, ventilated front seats, air purifier with AQI display, a voice-assisted electric sunroof, USB type C fast charging port (45W), front armrest, an illuminated cooled glove box and a rear centre armrest.

The Tata Punch.ev is equipped with a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, 10.25-inch touch infotainment by Harman, 10-inch digital instrument cluster, embedded navigation view in the instrument cluster, multiple voice assistants support (Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant and Hey Tata), over 200 voice commands in six languages, wireless smartphone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electronic parking brake with auto hold (only in Long Range), auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers and auto headlamps.

Safety features include six airbags, an electronic stability program, ISOFIX, roll-over mitigation, brake disc wiping and hydraulic fading compensation.