Top streaming picks ‘Farzi,’ ‘Bawaal,’ and ‘Citadel’ lead in most-watched lists survey

Shahid Kapoor’s debut OTT show “Farzi” and Varun Dhawan’s film “Bawaal” have secured the top spots on the list of the most-watched series and films in 2023, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax Media. The company compiled the list based on viewership, marketing buzz, and content strength. “Farzi” directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK led the Hindi web-series category with 37 million viewers, making it the most-watched SVOD (subscription video on demand) series in India. “Bawaal,” directed by Nitesh Tiwari, claimed the top spot in the Hindi Films category with 21.2 million viewers.

Ormax Media’s ‘Streaming Originals in India: The 2023 Story’ report assessed viewership through primary research, considering the number of people who watched at least one full episode for shows or 30 minutes for films. Other notable mentions in the report include “Bigg Boss OTT” season two as the most-watched Indian unscripted show, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden’s “Citadel” as the most-watched international show in 2023. The international films category was led by “Extraction 2,” starring Chris Hemsworth, with 9.8 million viewers. The report highlighted the success of “Farzi” as the only show to surpass 30 million viewership in 2023, underlining its significant impact on the Indian streaming landscape.