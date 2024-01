Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced a partial road closure on a key road in Abu Dhabi from Friday. TIC informed that there will be a partial road closure on the E22 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road from Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 21.

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.