US Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefly stuck in Davos after his aircraft suffered a ‘critical failure’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken encountered a temporary setback in Davos, Switzerland, necessitating a plane switch due to a “critical failure” arising from an oxygen leak, as disclosed by officials on Wednesday, January 17. Following the incident, an alternative aircraft was dispatched to retrieve the top American diplomat and his entourage, ensuring their return to the United States.

The occurrence transpired as Blinken was preparing to depart from the Swiss city after participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF), engaging in a day and a half of meetings at the prestigious event. To facilitate his journey, the high-ranking official had utilized a helicopter to travel from Davos to Zurich, where he proceeded to board his designated aircraft—an account corroborated by CNN, which specified that Blinken and his accompanying party had boarded a Boeing 737 jet.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when it was identified that an oxygen leak had transpired. Consequently, Blinken, members of the press accompanying him, and his aides were compelled to disembark from the aircraft. To address the issue, a smaller plane was dispatched to retrieve Blinken, while instructions were given to the press and aides to make alternative arrangements for commercial flights back to Washington.

This episode in Davos marked a momentary disruption in the travel plans of the US Secretary of State, prompting swift corrective measures to ensure the safe and expedient return of Blinken and his delegation to the United States.