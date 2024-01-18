Visibility Affected, 18 Trains to Delhi Delayed Due to Dense Fog

Dense fog with visibility reduced to zero meters at several locations in north and northeast India disrupted rail traffic, causing delays for 18 trains heading to Delhi. While satellite imagery indicated some reduction in fog over Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, dense to very dense fog persisted in parts of Punjab, Haryana, west Rajasthan, Bihar, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Assam. The Indian Railways reported delays of up to six hours for trains arriving in Delhi due to the foggy weather. Visibility levels at 5:30 am were as low as 25 meters in various locations, including Patiala, Amritsar, Ambala, Hisar, Bikaner, and Purnia, and 50 meters in others like Churu, Ganganagar, Jhansi, Ranchi, Paradip, and Lakhimpur. The Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi experienced visibility improvement from 50 meters to 350 meters by 8:30 am. Foggy conditions in north and northeast India have significantly impacted transportation over the past two weeks, affecting road, rail, and air travel. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts the persistence of dense to very dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions in north India for the next five days.