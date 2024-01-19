Ajay Devgn, Vikas Bahl’s Collaborative Film ‘Shaitaan’ Scheduled for March

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Vikas Bahl are set to release their collaborative film, titled “Shaitaan,” on March 8. The supernatural thriller, featuring R Madhavan and Jyothika in key roles, promises a gripping narrative that delves into the realm of Indian black magic. Ajay Devgn shared the film’s official poster on Instagram, announcing its release date and signaling the arrival of “Shaitaan.”

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under the banners Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios, along with Jio Studios, the movie marks the first collaboration between Devgn and Vikas Bahl. Bahl, known for his work in films like “Queen,” “Super 30,” and “Goodbye,” brings his directorial expertise to this supernatural tale. Ajay Devgn, who recently appeared in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit “Kaithi” titled “Bholaa,” has a slate of upcoming projects, including the sports drama “Maidaan,” “Raid 2,” Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again,” and Neeraj Pandey’s “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.”

The film’s title and premise suggest an intriguing storyline that explores supernatural elements, adding to the diverse range of projects in Ajay Devgn’s filmography. The collaboration between Devgn and Vikas Bahl raises anticipation for the unique blend of talent and storytelling in “Shaitaan,” promising an engaging cinematic experience for audiences.