Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Indian Railways to operate ‘Aastha’ trains: Details

Ayodhya: The Consecration Ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will on the 22nd of this month. This ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries of the country.

Indian Railways will operate special ‘Aastha’ trains after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. These trains will be launched to connect 66 different cities to Ayodhya.The train will have 22 coaches.

The Indian Railways has not mentioned the train details in the Passenger Reservation System (PRS). But, the train’s roundup tickets are available and bookings can be made on the IRCTC website and mobile application.

The trains will run from Tinsukia, Barmer, Agarta, Katra Nashik, Dehradun, Jammu, Kottayam, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Bhadrak, Khurda Road and Kazipet. The Aastha Trains will be launched from New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar.

In Tamil Nadu, the Aastha Trains will be launched from Chennai, Salem, Madurai and five other stations, i.e. from a total of nine stations. The Aastha Train will be launched from seven station of Maharashtra including Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Wardha and Jalna.One special Aastha Train will run from Goa.

For Telangana, the train will run from Secunderabad and Kazipet Junction. In Jammu Kashmir, it will run from Jammu and Katra. The Aastha Train will run from Udhna, Indore, Mehsana, Vapi, Vadodara, Palanpur, Valsad and Sabarmati in Gujarat. In Madhya Pradesh, the new train will run from Indore, Bina, Bhopal and Jabalpur.