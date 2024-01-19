BMC Announces Employee Holiday on Jan 22

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for its employees on January 22, coinciding with the idol consecration ceremony at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya. This decision excludes employees engaged in emergency services such as the fire brigade, disaster management, Deonar abattoir, and hospitals. Additionally, BMC employees and workers stationed in the nearby Thane district will also enjoy the day off, according to an official circular. The move aligns with the Maharashtra government’s earlier decision to declare a holiday on January 22 in honor of the Ram temple’s ‘pran pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony.

The decision to grant a holiday on January 22 reflects the significance of the Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, allowing BMC employees and those in Thane district to participate or observe the occasion. However, the exemption of emergency service personnel ensures that critical services continue to function seamlessly during the holiday. This coordinated effort between the municipal corporation and the state government aims to acknowledge and accommodate the cultural and religious importance of the Ram temple event while maintaining essential public services.