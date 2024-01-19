Dense fog: 19 flights cancelled two diverted

On Thursday, dense fog disrupted flight operations at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, leading to the cancellation of 19 flights and the diversion of two others. The airport faced challenges due to low visibility, which ranged between 50 meters and 500 meters until 2 pm. Flights were grounded as the visibility fell below the required 1,300 meters for safe take-off or landing. Passengers were left stranded, and the cancellation of flights prompted concerns about how airlines would address travelers’ issues.

Ranchi Airport Director RR Mourya stated that the cancellations were attributed to adverse weather conditions. In addition to the airport disruptions, the hazardous foggy weather conditions in the region resulted in two fatalities in separate road accidents in Hazaribag. The poor visibility caused by dense fog contributed to the accidents. Forecasting from the Ranchi Meteorological Centre indicated that an orange alert for dense fog was issued for Friday, with a potential reduction in fog density on Saturday and Sunday, prompting a yellow alert for those days. The challenges posed by dense fog are expected to persist, affecting various modes of transportation in the region.