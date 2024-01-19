Enhanced Security Measures Implemented in Rameswaram and Madurai for PM Modi’s Visit

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Rameswaram, security measures have been intensified in the area. A comprehensive search operation, supported by a bomb squad and sniffer dogs, has been conducted by police personnel across Rameswaram. The deployment of 3,000 police officers has been implemented at key locations, with instructions to conduct searches in any building in the event of suspicious incidents. Traffic diversions and drone flight restrictions have also been put in place.

The heightened security measures include thorough searches at significant locations, such as the district collector’s office, Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Mattuthavani bus stand, and Periyar bus stand. Residents of Anaiyur, Thiruvathur, and Uchapatti camps have been advised to remain inside until the Prime Minister departs from Madurai airport.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive at Tiruchy airport on a special flight before reaching Ramanathaswamy Temple by road at 2 pm. Afterward, he will stay at the Sri Ramakrishna Math and depart for Arichal Munai in Dhanushkodi the following morning. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to participate in a pooja at the Kothandaramaswamy temple before heading to Madurai airport.