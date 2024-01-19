Follow these simple ways to spice up you sex life

Sex is not everything in a relationship, but keeping sex exciting, fun and is essential for having a good relationship. There are a few simple tricks you can employ to take things to the next level. And here interesting ways to have sex with your partner:

Try out different sex toys: There are so many couple sex toys available that you can try out with all the time you have at hand.

Try out new positions: Try out something you have never tried out before.

Try out BDSM: Figure out which one of you have a dominant or submissive side or just try to switch if you have already figured out!

Try shower sex. In the mundane life it might be difficult for you to make time for some morning shower sex, now that you have all the time you need, go ahead with it.