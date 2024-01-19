Govt aims to host 2036 Olympic Games: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the government is working towards hosting the 2036 Olympic Games and transforming India into the hub of the global sports ecosystem. During the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023, he highlighted the significant improvements in India’s sports performance in the last decade. Modi emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting sports at all levels, providing international exposure to athletes, and boosting the country’s sports economy. He mentioned the success achieved in various international sporting events, including the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and stressed the importance of making India a top sporting nation.

Modi expressed pride in the achievements of athletes from Tamil Nadu and emphasized that the government is taking sports to the people, ensuring that youth from diverse backgrounds have access to sporting opportunities. He highlighted initiatives like Khelo India, which aims to fulfill the dreams of youth from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The Prime Minister discussed the growth of India’s sports industry, focusing on sports equipment manufacturing, sports science, innovation, coaching, and sports infrastructure. He gave a “guarantee” to make India the third-largest economy and outlined efforts to increase the contribution of the sports economy. Modi underlined the government’s commitment to self-sufficiency in sports manufacturing, employment generation, and promoting sports as a career.

In addition, Modi launched the revamped DD Podhigai Channel as DD Tamil and announced projects in the broadcasting sector. He witnessed a cultural program marking the inauguration of the 13th Khelo India Games and acknowledged the participants’ role in showcasing the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.’ Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed the state government’s objective to make Tamil Nadu the sports capital of the nation, emphasizing brotherhood in sports through training programs for athletes from Manipur. Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu is part of his three-day itinerary, which includes temple visits in the state before attending the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.