Gulf country urges mask wearing in crowded places

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has urged all residents and nationals to wear face masks while crowded places.The Saudi Public Health Authority (Weqaya) has issued this advisory. The advisory was issued as a precaution against respiratory infections.

The advisory was issued as part of an effort to protect both individuals and others from the spread of infectious diseases.Dr. Emad Al-Mohammadi, assistant executive president for contagious disease control at the authority, emphasized that the primary objective of encouraging people to wear masks in crowded areas, especially during the winter season, is to prevent respiratory illnesses, which tend to increase during this time.

The advisory to wear masks is not limited to COVID-19 and its variants but extends to all infectious diseases.He also highlighted the importance of mask-wearing for people with chronic diseases, the elderly, pregnant women, those with weakened immune systems, and hospital visitors, to safeguard against respiratory diseases.