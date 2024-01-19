Local self-government depts in Kerala plan to install dustbins at public places

The local self-government department (LSGD) in Kerala has launched a campaign, “Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam,” to re-introduce dustbins in public spaces as part of efforts to curb littering and promote responsible waste management. The initiative aims to install dustbins at various locations, including government institutions, public places, markets, bus stands, tourist destinations, and roads. A total of 20,530 dustbins will be installed in government institutions, 4,231 in public places, and 416 at tourist destinations. Additionally, 26,757 dustbins will be placed along public roads at intervals of 500 meters.

LSG Minister M B Rajesh emphasized that the reintroduction of dustbins is intended to instill behavioral changes among the public and encourage responsible waste disposal. The decision to install dustbins comes after strengthening door-to-door waste collection, which has contributed to a reduction in public dumping of household waste. Minister Rajesh highlighted that the main challenge now is bulk waste generators, and measures have been taken to ensure businesses install dustbins on their premises and hand over waste to designated waste management teams.

To address concerns about illegal dumping, the LSGD plans to enhance surveillance in areas with newly installed dustbins. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will be installed to monitor and prevent unauthorized dumping. Special attention will be given to tourist destinations and public places to manage waste generated by the floating population effectively. The minister expressed confidence that the availability of dustbins will encourage people, including tourists, to deposit their waste responsibly, contributing to a cleaner environment.