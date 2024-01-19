Mahua Moitra leaves official residence

Former TMC MP Mahua Moitra has vacated her government residence in response to an eviction notice from the Directorate of Estates (DoE). Moitra’s lawyer, Shadan Farasat, stated that the house was vacated before the authorities arrived, and there was no eviction. The possession of the house has been handed over to DoE officials. Moitra had received an eviction notice earlier this week and, despite her attempt to seek relief from the Delhi High Court, she was asked to vacate the government bungalow.

The DoE had sent a team to facilitate the eviction, barricading the area around Moitra’s official residence. However, the house was reportedly vacated by 10 am before the authorities arrived. Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month, leading to the issuance of the eviction notice. The Delhi High Court declined to stay the notice, emphasizing the absence of specific rules regarding the eviction of MPs from government accommodation after leaving office.