Modi to Launch Renamed DD Podhigai as DD Tamil in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the rebranded DD Podhigai Channel as DD Tamil, marking the occasion with the launch of 12 Akashvani FM projects in eight states and four DD transmitters in Jammu and Kashmir in Chennai on Friday. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for 26 new FM transmitter projects in 12 states under the BIND scheme, amounting to Rs 179.79 crore in total.

The overhaul of DD Tamil, previously known as DD Podhigai, has incurred an expenditure of Rs 39.71 crore. The combined cost of the 12 Akashvani FM projects and DD transmitters in Jammu and Kashmir amounts to Rs 37.09 crore and Rs 23.02 crore, respectively. The newly established FM transmitters across eight states will cover over 45,000 sq km, reaching 1.4 crore people, thereby expanding the total coverage to 60.5% by area and 74.75% by population.

Under the BIND scheme, the upcoming FM transmitter projects will be located in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. Among these, Tamil Nadu is allocated three projects in Yercaud, Kumbakonam, and Vellore, with a combined cost of Rs 49.26 crore.