National Tourism Day 2024: Amazing trekking places in India

Mumbai: Maharashtra is a hot spot for trekking in Western Ghats. The state of Maharashtra has some amazing trekking places . Monsoon is the best season to trek in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra.

Here are some top trekking attractions:

Harischandragad: It is fort hill in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. The main attraction of this hill fort remains the Konkan Kada (Konkan cliff). It is an almost 1,800 feet high concave fall. It is a vertical overhang, like a cobra’s hood, providing a panoramic view of the surrounding hills.

Irshalgad trek: The name Irshalgad comes from the words ‘Irshal,’ which means ‘top,’ and ‘gad,’ which means ‘fort. The Irshalgad Fort is located in Karjat. It takes around two hours to climb and roughly an hour and a half to descend.

Kanheri Caves trail: The Sanjay Gandhi National Park near Mumbai is home to the Kanheri Caves..

Tungareshwar trail: Tungareshwar is part of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Devkund Waterfall trek: The Devkund Waterfall hike is situated in the heart of a thick forest.

Ahupe Ghat trek: The Ahupe Ghat walk is a one-of-a-kind, captivating trip that gives breathtaking vistas of the beautiful Western Ghats and its valleys.

Lohagad Fort Trek: The Lohagad Fort trek is situated near Lonavala in Pune. it stands tall at an elevation of about 1,033 m in the foothills of Sahyadri range.

Raigad Fort: Raigad Fort is situated at an elevation of about 2700 feet, more than 1400 steps are carved into the mountains for the trekkers to traverse.

Trekker Tips:

Wear good hiking shoes for a comfortable trek

Pack light but optimum amount of dry food and water. Staying hydrated is the key!

Always keep a basic first-aid kit ready

Be a responsible trekker and do not litter around