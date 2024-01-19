National Tourism Day 2024: Top 5 tourist destinations in India

New Delhi: National Tourism Day 2024 will be observed on Thursday, January 25, 2024. The day is observed to encourage tourism across the country and making people aware of the role of tourism towards the growth of the country.

India is characterized by its diversity and it hosts several tourist destinations. Here is a list of top 5 tourist attractions in the country.

Kashmir: Kashmir is one of India’s most beautiful location. It is also known as ‘Heaven on Earth.’ Kashmir has gorgeous lakes, lush fruit orchards, verdant meadows, pine and deodar woodlands.

Shimla: Shimla, the state capital of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the top hill station in India.

Leh: Ladakh’s Leh district is located in eastern Jammu and Kashmir. It has magnificent lakes, cold winds, glaciers, and sand dunes. The most well-known tourist attractions in the area are Pangong Lake, Tso Moriri Lake, and Leh Palace.

Gangtok: Gangtok is the capital of Sikkim. Gangtok, which means hilltop, is one of the country’s most beautiful hill stations.

Munnar: Munnar is India’s most beautiful tourist destination. The hill station in Kerala is situated in the triangle formed by the rivers Mattupetti, Periavaru and Nallathanni.