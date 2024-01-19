New Lord Ram Idol Installed in Ayodhya Temple

On Thursday afternoon, the new idol of Lord Ram, a 51-inch Ram Lalla sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The idol was brought to the temple the previous night and the installation ceremony took place amid the chanting of prayers, as per the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The ‘pradhan sankalp,’ a key ritual, was performed by Anil Mishra, a trust member, signifying that the consecration of Lord Ram is for the welfare of all, the nation, humanity, and those involved in the temple’s construction. Various rituals and distribution of ‘vastras’ to Brahmins also took place.

The consecration ceremony, known as ‘pran pratishtha,’ is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend. The ceremony will commence at 12:20 pm and is anticipated to conclude by 1 pm. The temple is set to be opened to the public the following day. The rituals leading up to the consecration have already commenced at the temple, constructed on the site believed by many to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. The Supreme Court’s historic judgment in 2019 resolved the temple-mosque dispute, clearing the way for the construction of the Ram temple.