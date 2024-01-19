Noise ColorFit Chrome smartwatch launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Noise ColorFit Chrome smartwatch has been launched in India. Offered in Elite Black, Elite Midnight Gold, and Elite Silver colours, the Noise ColorFit Chrome is priced in India at Rs. 5,000. The smartwatch will be available for purchase starting January 19 at 12pm IST. A pre-reserve is available for Rs. 499. The pre-reserve pass also offers more benefits of up to Rs. 2,500 that includes Rs. 1,500 off on the purchase of a Noise Luna smart ring and Rs. 1,000 off on the purchase of Noise i1 smart glasses.

Noise ColorFit Chrome features a 1.85-inch AMOLED screen that is said to support over 100 customisable watch faces. The smartwatch uses Noise Tru Sync technology and supports Bluetooth Calling with an extended calling range.

Also Read: Gulf country urges mask wearing in crowded places

The ColorFit Chrome model is equipped with the Noise Health Suite which provides support for heart rate, blood oxygen level, stress, sleep, and menstrual cycle tracking. It comes with more than 100 inbuilt sports modes and has automatic workout detection.

Noise ColorFit Chrome is compatible with both Android and iOS handsets and it can be synced and used alongside the NoiseFit application. It can also be used to view notifications, weather updates, reminders, alarms and even access camera, as well as music controls.