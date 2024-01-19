PM Modi inaugurates Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai on Friday, expressing the government’s aspiration to host the 2029 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympic Games in India. Welcoming the participants, he emphasized the significance of the Youth Games, stating that they showcase the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ and provide an excellent start to the new year 2024 for Indian sports.

As he lit the traditional torch to mark the commencement of the games, PM Modi highlighted the potential growth of the Indian sports industry, estimating it to reach nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in the coming years. He praised Tamil Nadu’s hospitality and expressed confidence that the Khelo India Games would offer athletes an opportunity to exhibit their skills while fostering lasting friendships. Additionally, the prime minister launched ‘DD Tamil,’ the revamped version of the regional language Doordarshan channel DD Podhigai, on this occasion.

Overall, PM Modi’s declaration at the Khelo India Youth Games reflects the government’s commitment to promoting sports and developing India as a major player in the global sports arena, with a focus on hosting prestigious international events in the near future. The event also underlines the importance of sports in fostering national unity and showcasing the diverse talents of India’s youth.