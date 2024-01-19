PM Modi to open Boeing’s tech center near Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Boeing’s new global engineering and technology centre campus near Bengaluru on Friday. The Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus, built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, spans 43 acres and is the largest investment made by the aviation giant outside the United States. Located at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli, the campus is expected to become a key player in collaborations with startups, the private sector, and the Indian government, contributing to the development of next-generation aerospace and defense products and services on a global scale.

In addition to inaugurating the BIETC campus, PM Modi will launch the ‘Boeing Sukanya Programme,’ aimed at encouraging more girls to enter India’s growing aviation sector. The program focuses on providing opportunities for girls and women to acquire essential skills in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, preparing them for roles in the aviation industry. It includes the establishment of STEM labs at 150 locations for young girls to foster interest in STEM careers and scholarships for women undergoing pilot training. The Boeing Sukanya Programme aligns with efforts to promote gender diversity and inclusivity in the aviation sector, encouraging the participation of women in STEM-related roles within the industry.