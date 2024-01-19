PM Modi to visit Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi

PM Modi is scheduled to visit several temples in Tamil Nadu, including the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Tiruchirappalli and the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram on January 20-21. At the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, he will listen to scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam on January 20 morning. Later in the afternoon, he will perform darshan and pooja at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. On January 21, Modi is set to visit the Kothandaramaswamy temple in Dhanushkodi, and he will also visit Arichal Munai, believed to be the place where the Ram Setu was built.

This temple visit comes as part of Modi’s series of visits to religious sites across the country in the lead-up to the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Earlier, on Wednesday, he visited the Guruvayoor Sri Krishna temple and Triprayar Sree Ramaswamy temple in Kerala’s Thrissur. Modi is slated to be the main “yajman” at the consecration ceremony, where he will play the role of the primary host of the puja. Typically, the yajman represents the person on whose behalf the prayers are offered.